Cloudy but cool day for the first day of fall

SUMMARY: Fall begins today and it’s sure feeling it like with highs in the mid 70s with cloud cover for Tuesday.The remnants of Tropical Storm Beta will give our region a decent chance at some rain during the middle to end of the week. Anywhere from 1″ to perhaps over 3″ of rain could fall between now and Friday. Highs in the 80s returning for the weekend.

TUESDAY: Clouds are building in on this first day of Fall this Tuesday morning. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with a chance of a few isolated afternoon and evening showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Winds ESE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies with areas of showers possible. Overnight ows in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: We’ve increased rain chances for the second half of the workweek and into the weekend as the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta look to crossover the area. We’ll see off-and-on showers each day with some spots seeing heavier rain at times. Some areas could see 1″-3″ of rain total. We do need the rain so we’ll take it! Skies will remain mostly cloudy to overcast with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 60s thanks to the cloud cover.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: Variably cloudy with daily chances of showers and a few storms. Highs in the lo to mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

