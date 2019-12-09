SUMMARY: Cold rain, a wintry mix, and even some snow is expected in the region on Tuesday. The best chance of any snow accumulation during this event looks to be across the northern 1/3 to 1/2 of the area. Warm, wet ground along with air temperatures mainly above freezing as precipitation falls are limiting factors with regards to snow accumulation. Bottom line: this is not looking like a crippling or impactful system at this time but there could be a few slick spots on area bridges Tuesday night. Sun returns on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with areas of showers developing from north to south as a cold front passes. Temperatures will be in the 60s during the evening but they’ll be in the 40s to low 50s by sunrise Tuesday. Winds become northerly between 5 and 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Simply put it will be a raw and nasty day with cold rain showers and northerly winds 10-20 mph. Wake up temperatures should be in the 40s and low 50s but temperatures will cool into the 30s by late afternoon. That may support a mix of rain, sleet, and snow across the northern part of the area. Relatively warm and wet ground should mitigate any wintry impacts during the day.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Rain, and even some snow, may continue through the evening before tapering off. The best bet for a coating of snow looks to be across the northern 1/3 to 1/2 of the area. Some slick spots could occur on area bridges if temperatures can cool down to just below freezing during. In general pavement temperatures will be too warm for any travel issues but some bridges could become slick before the moisture evaporates off the roads.

WEDNESDAY: Brighter skies. Seasonably cool highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Low 30s Wednesday night.

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Low 40s Thursday night.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. Highs the low 50s. Lows in the 40s Friday night.

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows near 40 Saturday night.

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy. Highs in mainly in the 50s.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News app