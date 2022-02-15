Witnesses say fight over a woman led to deadly double shooting outside Columbus nightclub

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – While one suspect has turned himself in, Columbus Police are still searching for the gunman that shot and killed a man during a fight outside a nightclub Sunday night.

It was in the aftermath of a Super Bowl party that things turned deadly.

“One of the victims was fighting another person and that person had him on the ground,” Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton says. “The deceased came in and was trying to assist his friend and that’s when gunshots rang out.”

.@Columbus_MS_PD says there was a #SuperBowl party here at Legends bar last night. Police Chief Fred Shelton says they are investigating reports that it was a fight over a woman that escalated into the deadly shooting. pic.twitter.com/S5QqVSt7ad — Stephen Pimpo (@spimpojr) February 14, 2022

Chief Shelton says officers were called to Legends bar on 13th Avenue North at around 11:34 p.m. Chief Shelton says that’s where they found a crowd of about 200 people and 29-year-old Robert Roby.

“Officers arrived on the scene and did see a black male laying on the ground, bleeding from a gunshot wound,” he says.

Chief Shelton says Roby later died in an ambulance.

People at the scene told police the incident started with an argument over a woman that escalated into a fight and then to gunfire.

“Of course, we’re in the process of trying to verify all that and how they were connected and how that all transpired,” Chief Shelton says.

The police chief says the victim originally involved in the fight was also shot but was treated and released from the hospital.

A suspect, James Overstreet, turned himself in later Sunday night. Currently, he is only charged with aggravated assault and Chief Shelton says they are still looking for the person who fired the fatal shots.

JUST IN: @Columbus_MS_PD Chief Fred Shelton says they’ve charged James Overstreet with aggravated assault in connection with last night’s deadly shooting outside Legends Bar. Chief Shelton says Overstreet turned himself in & they are still searching for the suspected shooter. pic.twitter.com/XvM0HV7iwB — Stephen Pimpo (@spimpojr) February 14, 2022

“What we do know, is that James Overstreet was there and that he fired a shot,” the chief says. “And he admitted to us that he did shoot one of the victims.”

Police recovered a handgun that Overstreet says was used in the crime and say that more charges could follow.

“Somebody should have called (earlier) to let us respond,” Chief Shelton says. “Maybe if we had arrived and broken up the fight, maybe we wouldn’t have a death today.”

Investigators are reviewing videos from the scene, but Chief Shelton asks that anyone with information on the case call either Columbus Police or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers (1-800-530-7151).