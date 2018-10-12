Comfy Saturday, Warmer Sunday

FRIDAY NIGHT: Skies will be variably cloudy with lows a few degrees either side of 50. Winds become light and variable. The weather should be OK for the high school football games.

SATURDAY: We’ll enjoy a mix of clouds and sun during the day with daytime highs in the low to mid 70s in most spots. Some thicker clouds at times could keep a few spots cooler. There is also a slight chance of a few showers across our far northwestern counties but most (if not all) of the moisture will stay to our NW. Milder lows in the low 60s are possible Saturday night.

- Advertisement -

SUNDAY: A surge of warm air comes back in as southerly winds develop. Widespread 80s are likely. The best chance of a few showers during the day will once again be across our northwestern counties.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: A cold front is expected to push through the area. We’ll have an increase in cloud cover and also shower chances. Temperatures are hard to nail down right now but we’ll continue to advertise some 70s on Monday and some 60s on Tuesday. These values may go up or down depending on the speed and nature of the cold front.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat