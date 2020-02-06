SUMMARY: Lingering rain showers tonight may mix with a few snow flakes as temperatures cool into the mid to low 30s. No issues are expected but there could be a light dusting on some elevated surfaces in far north Mississippi. A few isolated showers are possible Friday night and Saturday but most of the weekend is looking dry. Rain and perhaps even some storms return to the region early next week

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers. A few snowflakes may also mix in. Temperatures cool down into the mid to low 30s by daybreak. Winds WNW 5-15 mph.

- Advertisement -

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy to start with developing sunshine during the day. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds WSW 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers could develop. Lows in the mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy with the chance of an isolated shower or two. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: Areas of rain and thunder return to the region. Highs look to be in the mid 60s Monday with 50s returning on Tuesday.

WEDNEDAY-THURSDAY: Weather models are all over the place. Will it be cool and somewhat or warmer and somewhat stormy? We’re going to spit the difference for now but do expect changes in one direction or the other going forward.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App