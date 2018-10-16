Cool, Showery, and Gray Tuesday.

TODAY: Cloudy with numerous showers through the day. Highs in the 50s and 60s today. Most spots will see temperatures climb only around 5° or so from the morning temp to the afternoon high. Showers will likely continue into the evening. Lows drop into the 50s overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Highs in the low 60s under mostly cloudy skies. A few widely scattered showers are possible, especially in the morning and early afternoon. Clouds decrease overnight, with lows in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Pleasant weather and sunshine return. Highs in the upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Highs in the mid 70s under partly sunny skies. An isolated shower will be possible during the afternoon, then scattered showers overnight. Overnight lows in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Numerous showers as a cold front pushes through the area. The best chance of rain will come in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s under cloudy skies. Dry overnight with decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

SUN/MON: Highs in the mid to upper 60s under partly cloudy skies. Pleasant weather behind Saturday’s front. Overnight low Sunday night in the low 40s, with perhaps a few upper 30s as well.