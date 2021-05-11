Cool again Wednesday, warmer by the weekend

SUMMARY: Rain and storms will cross the area tonight and a few showers may linger Wednesday along with the clouds and cool temperatures. Look for more sun by the end of the work week with a return to average conditions this weekend.

- Advertisement -

TUESDAY NIGHT: Areas of rain and thunder. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds ENE 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. A few lingering showers are possible. Highs in the 60s. Winds N 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy and cool. Lows around 50.

THURSDAY: Sun & clouds. Highs around 70.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

WEEKEND: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instgram, and the WCBI News App