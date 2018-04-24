Cooler and Unsettled Weather Continues Through Work Week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, with a slight chance of a shower. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Chance of rain around 20%. Winds out of the northwest at 5-15 mph. Lows in the low 50s.

WED/THU/FRI: Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. A couple of waves of rain will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday and Friday. Lows in the 40s and 50s.

WEEKEND: Sunny weather returns this weekend. Low to mid 70s on Saturday, and mid to upper 70s on Sunday. Low of around 50° Saturday night, and low 50s Sunday night.

MONDAY: A bit warmer, with highs in the low 80s under partly cloudy skies.