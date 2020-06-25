Daily rain chances continue

SUMMARY: Daily rain chances, heat, and humidity will continue to be the themes going into the weekend and next week. Saharan dust has made it to the region and it will make the sky look a little hazy while giving us some extra colorful sunrises and sunsets over the next few days.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A few evening showers and storms then variably cloudy. Some fog is possible. Lows in the upper 60s to around 70 with calm wind.

FRIDAY: Scattered rain and storms with the chance at 40%. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy with the chance of a shower or storm. Lows around 70.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds along with at 40% chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY-TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Highs ranging from the upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. A daily 30-40% chance of pop-up showers and storms.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Rain chances 40-50%. Highs in the upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s.

