Destructive Hurricane Laura Makes Landfall Tonight

HURRICANE LAURA: This powerful hurricane will make landfall Wednesday night near Lake Charles, LA. The remnants will move north through LA and AR on Thursday and then move northeast into TN & North MS on Friday. Wind gusts between 20 and 35 mph may occur here in addition to locally heavy rain and even a few isolated tornadoes through Friday evening.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few showers and storms will fade during the evening leaving behind a quiet and muggy night. Lows in the mid 70s with ESE winds 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Sun & clouds during the first half of the day with the chance of a few scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. While the greatest threat of spin-up tornadoes should remain west of I-55 Thursday and Thursday night, any shower or storm that moves across our area will be monitored for rotation. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s with heat indices getting back into the low 100s in spots. Winds SE 10-25 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a shower or storm possible. The threat of rotating showers and storms typically will constrict closer to the low pressure center of a post landfall storm at night and that very well could be the case this time. We’ll continue to monitor. Lows in the mid 70s. Breezy SE winds 10-20 mph with higher gusts.

FRIDAY: Areas of rain and storms. Some rain could become locally heavy. A low end tornado threat will continue during the daylight hours as the remnants of Laura spin to our northwest. Breezy SSW winds develop and some gusts could still be over 30 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT/SATURDAY MORNING: The last remnants of Laura will keep the chance of rain going. Lows in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON: Clouds & sun with the chance of a few more showers and storms. Muggy highs around 90.

SUNDAY-TUESDAY: Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the 70s with plenty of humidity. Showers and storms are possible each day.

