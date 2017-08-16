Details on Monday’s Eclipse

As you probably have already heard, there will be an eclipse of the sun Monday afternoon. The whole process gets going just before noon and wraps up just before 3 p.m. Peak eclipse for the WCBI coverage area will occur around 1:30 p.m.

Anywhere between 85% and 95% of the sun will be blocked in our area. A good 90% of the sun will be obscured in Columbus and about 92% in Tupelo. Areas near the Tennessee River should be around 95%. Looking for 100%? Just travel a few hours north towards Nashville and central Tennessee. Peak darkness will only last a few minutes but you’ll definitely notice the sky getting dark. Just remember to have legitimate solar glasses if you will be looking at the sun with your own eyes.

This is the first coast-to-coast total eclipse since 1918 which is why the event has been looked upon as being one for the ages. Our area will experience another partial eclipse in the year 2024. The next time the path of a total eclipse will cross north Mississippi and west Alabama will be in the year 2045.

WCBI will be broadcasting a live eclipse special at 1 p.m. on North Mississippi CW 4 Monday, August 21st. Tune in or set your DVRs so you can see how folks experience this celestial event.