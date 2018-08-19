Drier Air is Coming!

SUNDAY NIGHT: Lows will fall into the low 70s again overnight. We’ll keep the chance for some scattered showers and storms on the board with some patchy fog possible by morning.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: Look for highs in the upper 80s along with scattered shower and storms through Tuesday Night. Lows will be in the low 70s. By Tuesday Night, a cold front will push through giving us a better chance for scattered showers and storms, but bringing in drier air on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

WEDNESDAY-WEEKEND: Drier air is slated to return to the Deep South. The end result will be several dry days with low humidity. Highs stay in the 80s to perhaps low 90s under mostly sunny skies but overnight lows will tumble into the mid to low 60s. We’ll start to see some gulf moisture creep back into the weekend with just a few isolated storms possible when things begin to turn back to normal by next week.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat