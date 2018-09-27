Drier & Warmer Weekend Coming

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies are expected to continue with cooler lows in the 60s. Some locations may dip into the upper 50s across our northern counties. Areas of fog are possible.

FRIDAY: The day will start off fairly cloudy but more and more sunshine should develop as the day goes on. Daytime highs look to be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Quiet conditions appear likely for high school football with temperatures falling from the 70s to the 60s as the games go on.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy skies hold. Lows should range from the upper 50s to lower 60s.

SATURDAY: A nice fall day is on track with a mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon highs will be in the low 80s. Football in Tuscaloosa and Starkville look A-OK.

SUNDAY: Another partly cloudy day is headed our way. Highs should be in the mid 80s.

NEXT WEEK: A few spotty showers and storms are possible Monday and Tuesday with lower chances of rain after that. Highs each day are headed into the 80s with overnight lows mainly in the 60s.

