Dry Through Wednesday; Storms Return Thursday.

TODAY: Highs in the low 60s. Mostly sunny, with a few clouds possible during the day. More clouds fill in overnight. Lows in the 30s.

TUE/WED: Staying dry with more sunshine in the forecast. Highs in the mid to upper 60s Tuesday and low to mid 70s Wednesday. Overnight lows in the upper 30s Tuesday night and upper 40s Wednesday night.

- Advertisement -

THU/FRI: Numerous thunderstorms Thursday in the afternoon and evening, and continuing overnight. Some storms could be strong. We’ll iron out the details on timing and specific threat levels over the next couple of days. High temperatures in the low 70s. Overnight lows Thursday night into the upper 50s. Scattered showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder on Friday. High temperatures in the upper 70s. Drying out by Friday evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

WEEKEND: Quite warm weather in store for us this weekend. Highs in the low 80s, with lows around 60 Saturday night. We’ll stay dry Saturday, but a few scattered showers and storms will be possible Sunday.