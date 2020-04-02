Employees at Lowe’s in Columbus upset at management after employee tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowe’s Employees who wanted to remain anonymous, said the person who tested positive for the coronavirus, made it known she was experiencing symptoms.

And from that moment, employees said managers should’ve immediately closed the store.

“She got a text message from the lady herself and she was telling her you know that she had the corona she had corona and she’s going to be out for a while,” said an employee.

“It was something that I felt that could’ve been prevented because you know once it got out to the employees that this employee did have it she was showing symptoms weeks now and she stopped coming to work and when the word made it back to the management, they just completely deny the rumor,” another employee added.

Columbus Mayor Robert Smith said his office started receiving calls claiming that store supervisors were trying to keep the positive COVID-19 test under wraps.

“An anonymous person called to my office and talked to my secretary and asked her if she would pass this word on to me that a person was tested positive for the coronavirus and that the supervisor hadn’t passed it on to the employees,” said Smith.

Smith said he then notified Columbus police. The store manager admitted to an officer that an employee did test positive Tuesday.

Smith says Lowe’s must clean the store, according to CDC guidelines.

“I agree that if they follow through with it what they agreed to they need to open back up tomorrow morning at regular time which is at 6 o’clock,” said Smith.

Thursday evening, Loews released the following statement to WCBI:

The well-being of our associates and customers is Lowe’s priority, and we can confirm one case of COVID-19 at our Columbus store, located at 2301 Woodmont Dr. The associate has been quarantined and is receiving care. This associate last worked on March 31. The store has been extensively cleaned per CDC guidelines and will reopen tomorrow at 6 a.m.

Below are measures we’re taking in stores that were announced today. Lowe’s also announced a temporary $2 an hour wage increase for all full-time, part-time and seasonal hourly associates for the hours they work at Lowe’s stores, contact centers and supply chain facilities in the U.S. and Canada for the month of April. The press release is linked here if you’d like to read our latest updates.