Enhanced equipment and safety for MCSO Deputies

ABERDEEN, MISS. (WCBI) – Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook was eager to get some range time with the new Glocks and red dot optics.

The sheriff’s office purchased the Glock 45s, 9-millimeter handguns for all deputies. Each Glock also has an Aimpoint COA red dot sight and a compatible holster.

Sheriff Crook says the red dot system has many advantages.

‘”We have seen other agencies that have went to them and scores, accuracy, speed on target, and ability, which is the main thing to me, the ability to look through that optic and see what you are aiming at without it blurring up, if you look through your sights, usually, the target in the background will become somewhat blurry,” Sheriff Crook said.

All deputies will receive the new sidearm along with a standard-issue rifle, the new Sharpcoast Custom AR 15. The rifles were purchased from Smithville-based Revelations Outdoors.

Each rifle is equipped with a red dot sight and a suppressor.

The suppressors have a lot of advantages; they help reduce noise levels when deputies and investigators are on the range, and they also help prevent permanent hearing loss.

“I have been shooting for 30 something years and major hearing loss in one of my ears, with a suppressor , they are not movie quiet, but it takes it down to where it’s not going to damage your hearing. it will still be fairly loud and you can still hear it, but it won’t be to the damaging level,” said Investigator Spencer Woods.

Investigator Woods, who is also the armorer for the sheriff’s office, says after the Glocks are sighted, they will be distributed to deputies.. He estimates that should happen in about two weeks.

Cost for the upgraded firearms was around $70,000. The sheriff says that money has been recovered by housing more federal inmates. Sheriff Crook says the U S Marshal Service is housing more inmates in Monroe County because of the activity at the re opened Federal Building in Aberdeen.