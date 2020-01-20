Fairly standard winter weather pattern

SUMMARY: Dry and cool weather continues through Wednesday. Another wet weather maker will pass through the region Thursday and Friday. No thunder is expected with this next system but anywhere from 1/2” to 1 1/2” of rain may fall. Fair and seasonable weather builds back in for the coming weekend.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. A few passing flurries are possible across the northern 1/2 of the area as a weak disturbance passes through the Tennessee River Valley. Lows will be in the mid to low 20s. Wind chill values may dip into the teens later tonight.

- Advertisement -

TUESDAY: Bright sunshine. Cool highs in the low 40s. Winds from the north between 5 and 15 mph will keep a chill going all day long.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold. Lows in the low 20s. Fairly light winds.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Becoming cloudy. Lows in the low 30s.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Areas of rain. Highs in the low 50s with overnight lows in the 40s.

WEEKEND: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s. Overnight lows in the low 30s.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News app