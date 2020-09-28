Fall weather moving in two cold front shots this workweek

SUMMARY: Who’s ready for fall weather to arrive? Well get ready! The last time the temperature in Columbus reached the 40s was on May 12th. Two cold fronts will be pushing through this workweek. The first one will bring some rain on Monday, but we’ll be dry and sunny after that. The second one will arrive Thursday. It will be in the 60s for highs and lows in the 40s by Friday.

MONDAY: Our Monday is starting off dry, but we’re expecting a brief round of rain to move through about lunchtime as our first cold front of the week pushes through the WCBI Viewing Area. Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s to near 80 by noon, but we will fall into the 60s by late afternoon/evening. Heavy rain or flooding shouldn’t be an issue. Winds will change from the SW to NW 5-15 mph, gusts up to 20.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers. Cooler overnight lows in the 60s.

TUESDAY: Aside from a quick shower or two, Tuesday and really the rest of the week will be dry. We’ll start off the day with a few clouds, but the sunshine will increase through the day. You’ll notice that temperatures will be much cooler as many areas. Highs only near 70 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Picture-perfect, nice fall weather is about the only way to describe the second half of the workweek as we end September and begin October. Skies will remain mostly sunny with hardly a cloud in sight. Highs will be in the lower 70s on Wednesday.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Thursday will be a touch warmer with highs in the mid 70s. However, a second cold front will bring in another shot of cooler air for Friday, dropping our highs into the upper 60s. Fortunately, we’re not expecting any rain with this second front so skies will remain mostly sunny. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

WEEKEND: We’ll see a few more clouds build in for the weekend, but we’re expecting the sunshine to continue. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 70s each afternoon with overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

