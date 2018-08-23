More Fantastic Weather In Store Today.

TODAY: High temperatures will top out in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Dewpoints will be in the 50s and 60s, so today will be the most comfortable day this week. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph. Overnight, lows drop into the low 60s, with a few upper 50s possible in the far northern parts of our area.

FRIDAY: Another mostly sunny day across the area. Southeasterly winds will start to bring back some humid air. High temperatures climb into the upper 80s, with dewpoints climbing back into the upper 60s by the afternoon, making things feel more like the low 90s. Still not uncomfortably humid, but certainly not as nice as Thursday. A bit warmer overnight, with lows in the upper 60s.

- Advertisement -

WEEKEND: Hot and humid conditions return this weekend. High temperatures will climb into the low 90s, around average for this time of year, with dewpoints back into the 70s. This will lead to a heat index into the triple digits in the afternoons. We will remain partly cloudy, with just a 10% chance of a stray downpour. Overnight lows also return closer to average for late August, into the low 70s.

MON/TUE/WED: The first half of next week looks a lot like the weekend. High temperatures climb into the low 90s, with triple digit heat index values each afternoon. Partly cloudy each day, with around a 20% chance of seeing an isolated downpour in the afternoon and evening. Overnight lows will remain in the low 70s.