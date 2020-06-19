- Advertisement -

FRIDAY: We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds today overall. A stray shower/sprinkle is possible. Highs should be around 90 with a light SW wind.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and calm. Mild overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, humid and warm. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Summer officially begins at 4:44 p.m. CDT.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Overnight lows near 70.

SUNDAY: A mix of sun & clouds, warm and more humid for Father’s Day. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. A chance of a stray shower or storm during the heating of the day, but not looking to be a complete washout for any outdoor plans for Dad.

NEXT WEEK: Scattered storms will return Monday with the chance continuing at least through Thursday. The most coverage could occur Tuesday but we’ll just have to wait and see. Highs will be in the low 90s to start off the week with cooler 80s returning by Wednesday.

Stay connected with @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App