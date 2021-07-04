Fireworks OK tonight, humidity & storms to return

SUMMARY: The dry, comfy weather we’ve enjoyed this holiday weekend will be replaced by heat and humidity during the upcoming work week. A few spotty PM storms are possible Monday but odds of rain will ramp back up starting Tuesday.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear and quiet. Evening temperature in the 70s will be ideal for fireworks viewing. Overnight lows in the 60s with calm wind.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and a bit more humid. Highs in the low 90s. Just a 20% chance of a few spotty afternoon storms. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Muggy lows in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY-FRIDAY: Variably cloudy with scattered showers and storms each and every day, primarily during the daytime heating. Highs in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the 70s.

