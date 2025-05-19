First Responders Foundation supports and honors those who serve

Local first responders and their families share why it's important to thank these everyday heroes for all they do.

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – First responders give their all every day to serve the community with very little appreciation.

That’s why the First Responders Foundation hosted its inaugural event to raise money for and show support to local first responders.

Kelley Burleson has been a first responder for more than 20 years.

Through that service, she has worked with a number of budding first responders.

One of those was Jakob Kindt, a flight nurse killed in a medical helicopter crash in March.

Kelley Burleson, the Founder and President of First Responders Foundation and paramedic, said the loss of Kindt hit her hard.

“We were friends for a long time,” Burleson said. “And when I lost him, it just devastated me. And it was on the news, and it was all over Facebook and, you know, I started reading through Facebook and saw all the outpouring of gratitude for what these guys have done. And them putting their life on the line. That’s something that we really need from the community is just here to thank you, it’s to feel appreciated.”

This need for gratitude sparked the creation of the First Responders Foundation.

Some of that gratitude comes from Burleson’s own children.

One of whom suffers from seizures and has been saved by his mom more than once.

“It makes me feel very proud of her. And I’m pretty lucky to still be alive and kicking because of her,” Burleson’s son said.

“It makes me feel very proud of her,” Burleson’s daughter said. “I call her my real life superhero.”

But apparently, superhero genes run in the family.

As is evident by her daughters actions in crisis.

“I was nine at the time and my mom she was out doing a photo shoot,” Burleson’s daughter said. “And he was at home with me and he had had a seizure when I was at home. And so I had called 911 and I stayed very calm. I helped him through the seizure, and that’s all thanks to my mom for teaching me how to do that.”

Burleson’s son described what it was like waking up after the seizure.

“When I woke up I got out of bed, sat down on my chair, and all of a sudden I wake up in the ambulance,” Burleson’s son said. “And I learned that this was because of her. I was in the ambulance, which was pretty great.”

Jo Escher, with dispatch, communication, and EMT said her drive to help people is what inspired her to become a first responder.

“One of my best friends was killed in a car wreck and that was a pretty helpless feeling,” Escher said. “And I decided right then I wanted to be able to help people.”

But when Escher broke her leg, she was the one that needed help.

That’s where the foundation stepped in.

“I’ve always been on the back side of the wheelchair,” Escher said. “I didn’t ever expect to be in the wheelchair. It’s been a humbling experience, but I’m gonna tell you what. They stepped up and yeah, they helped me.”

Escher said she adores her whole first responder family.

“I love it. Every responder, medic, flight, dispatch, 911, everybody, fire,” Escher said. “They do their time and they shed their tears. And we lose our people. But they stay and they go right back out.”

The next event being hosted by the First Responders Foundation is a cross-department triathlon on August 23rd.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.