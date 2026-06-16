Former Corinth Middle School teacher enters guilty plea to 6 counts of child exploitation

CORINTH, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Corinth Middle School teacher already sentenced to Federal prison gets more time tacked on for state charges.

Wilson Jones entered guilty pleas to six counts of child exploitation in Alcorn County Circuit Court this morning.

Judge John R. White sentenced Jones to 18 years in state prison. He suspended another 102 years.

Jones will have to serve the sentence day for day because of the nature of the offenses.

This sentence will run concurrently to Jones’ previous five-year federal sentence for possession of child pornography.

Jones used artificial intelligence to create child sex abuse material.

After he serves his sentence, Jones will also have to register as a sex offender.

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