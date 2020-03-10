Former Noxubee County sheriff, two deputies accused of sexual acts with inmate

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Noxubee County Sheriff and two deputies are accused of sexual acts with an inmate.

Now she’s suing, saying her civil rights were violated.

- Advertisement -

Elizabeth Reed was charged with capital murder in 2015.

While in the Noxubee County Jail, for nearly four years, Reed said she was coerced to have sex with former deputies Vance Phillips and Damon Clark.

In a federal lawsuit, Reed’s attorney claimed that she was given cell phones, cigarettes, acted as a trustee, given special privileges and a sofa in a cell in exchange for sex.

Reed also claimed she and Phillips had a long-term sexual relationship from May 2017 – October 2019.

The lawsuit alleged the former inmate was also touched and harassed by deputies not named in the lawsuit.

She also claimed former Sheriff Terry Grassaree knew about the sexual relationships, but did not stop it.

Grassaree was also accused of demanding sexually explicit videos and pictures from Reed, using her contraband cell phone.

The lawsuit claimed the sexting with Grassaree and sexual relationship with Phillips continued until October 2019, when Reed was moved out of the jail.

Reed is suing Phillips, Clark, Grassaree, and Noxubee County for alleged civil rights violations.

We’ve reached out to the Noxubee County Board of Supervisors attorney for comment.

Reed’s attorney is out of the office today.