Gordon To Make Landfall Near MS Coast as Hurricane Later Today; Bring Rain To Our Area.

TROPICAL STORM GORDON: Gordon gradually intensified overnight, and slow intensification is likely through the day today, up to category 1 hurricane strength by this evening. Gordon will likely make landfall either on the Mississippi Gulf coast or somewhere very near it this evening. Hurricane warnings are in effect for the Mississippi and Alabama Gulf coasts. Storm surge will be around 2-5 feet across parts of the Alabama and Mississippi coastlines. We will see some impacts from Gordon Wednesday and Thursday.

TODAY: Highs in the low 90s, with increasing clouds in the late afternoon and evening. Southeast winds at 6-12 mph gusting to 20 mph at times. An isolated downpour is possible this afternoon and evening, with a better chance for a few showers late overnight. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: Scattered tropical downpours associated with Gordon’s outer bands will push through our area. Most of these will have little to no lightning, but could have some gusty winds that would remain below severe limits. Tropical systems can produce brief, weak spin-up tornadoes, and we will watch for that, but most of our area will simply see a few heavy downpours. Flooding in our area looks unlikely at this point. The best chance for rain will be all day Wednesday, Wednesday night, and the first half of Thursday. High temperatures will stay below 90° Wednesday and Thursday.

FRI/SAT: Highs return to the low 90s and weather returns closer to normal for this time of year. A few isolated downpours possible in the afternoon and evening.

SUN/MON: A better chance at seeing a few scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.