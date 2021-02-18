Gradual thaw set to begin

SUMMARY: Wintry weather is going to take a back seat for a while and that will allow the region to finally thaw out. Expect a refreeze over the next 3 nights that will lead to more frozen slush and black ice so be careful on area roads. The next chance of rain will come late Sunday into Sunday night.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and cold. Lows from the low 20s to upper teens. Winds NW 5-15 mph. Wind chills in the teens to single digits.

FRIDAY: Morning clouds with sunshine developing during the day. Highs in the 30s. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold. Lows in the teens. Light wind.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold. Lows in the 20s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A chance of evening rain showers. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Areas of rain. Lows around 40.

MONDAY: Morning showers then partly cloudy skies. Highs around 50.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

