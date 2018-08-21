Great End To The Work Week

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear conditions will develop. Comfortable lows in the mid to upper 60s settle into the area.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Lots of sun along with lower humidity can be expected. Look for seasonably warm highs in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows tumble into the mid to low 60s. The weather will be great early in the morning and during the evening for outdoor activities. High school football on Friday is going to be spectacular.

WEEKEND: Partly cloudy skies should be the general rule of thumb but there will be a chance of a spotty shower or storm both days. Highs in the low 90s along with higher humidity will make it feel like the dog days of summer once again.

