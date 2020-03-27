SUMMARY: Summer-like weather carries over into the start of the weekend. A cold front will spark a line of gusty showers and storms Saturday evening/night. Wind and hail appear to be the main threats if storms happen to become severe. Sunday looks good but another batch of rain and storms is possible late Monday through Tuesday.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy during the evening with low clouds filling back in late. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to start with a mix of sun and clouds developing during the day. Southerly breezes between 10 and 20 mph will push high temperatures well into mid to upper 80s. A few more record highs may occur.

SATURDAY EVENING/NIGHT: A line of gusty storms is expected to move across the area with a cold front. Damaging wind gusts and hail still look to be the main threats if severe weather occurs. Rainfall amounts will vary but most spots will likely have under 1” of moisture so no flooding concerns are expected at this time. Lows will be in the upper 50s to around 60 by sunrise Sunday.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. It’ll be a pleasant day with highs in the 70s.

MONDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 60s to around 70.

TUESDAY: Rain and storms. Highs in the 70s.

