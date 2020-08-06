Heat & humidity building back

SUMMARY: We’re going to end the work week on a warm and dry note and carry things over into the start of the weekend. Humidity ramps back up starting Saturday and that will lead to more showers and storms anytime from Sunday afternoon through next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear, quiet, and comfy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light northerly winds.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and dry. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Northerly winds 3-7 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and quiet. Lows in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Humidity rises and that will lead to heat indices over 100 at times. Lows Saturday night in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Hot and humid. Highs in the mid 90s with heat indices in the 100s. Just a 20% chance of a few spotty afternoon and early evening showers and storms.

NEXT WEEK: Typical summer weather returns. Expect pop-up storms each day along with highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s.

