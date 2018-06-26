Heat & humidity to stick around

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies can be expected along with a bright nearly full moon. Lows will be mainly in the mid 70s with light wind.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Look for highs in the mid 90s with heat indices pushing up to 105° at times. A few showers and storms are possible but the chance of rain is only 30%. Overnights stay in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: Rain and storm chances go up a bit to 40% as a few weak disturbances roll in from the east. Highs should remain in the 90s while bottom out in the 70s.

