SUMMARY: A weak area of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere combined with summer heat & humidity will keep daily rain chances going into next week. No organized severe weather is likely in this weather pattern but a few stray strong storms can’t be ruled out each day.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A few showers or storms are possible during the evening and overnight hours but the chance of rain is 30% or less. Most spots will probably remain dry and muggy with lows around 70.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Look for continued warm and humid conditions. Each day will feature highs around 90 and lows around 70. We’re going to maintain a 30% chance of showers and storms. As is typical this time of year, most of whatever develops should occur during the daytime heating with a gradual decrease in coverage by sunset.

WEEKEND-EARLY NEXT WEEK: Highs in the low 90s are favored along with lows in the low 70s. Keep your fans and AC units working! Daily rain and storms chances will remain in the 30-40% range but that means not everyone will get one.

