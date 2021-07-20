Heat stress coming back soon

SUMMARY: Rain chances will gradually lower heading into the weekend allowing for much warmer air to return. Heat indices in the 100-105°+ range are looking likely by early next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Evening rain and thunder. Quieter later on in the night. Lows in the low 70s.

- Advertisement -

WEDNESDAY: Turning partly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and storms. Any storm may produce heavy rain. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds ESE 3-8 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy. Muggy lows in the low 70s.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and muggy. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90°. A continuing 40% chance of pop-up showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s.

WEEKEND: A 30% chance of rain and storms Saturday with lower odds Sunday. Highs in the low 90s with heat indices creeping back into the 100s. Lows in the 70s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: While stray storms are possible, the big story will be extreme heat and humidity. Highs in the mid 90s are a good bet with heat indices in the 100-105°+ range.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App