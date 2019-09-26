Heat Wave is Here, Isolated Storms to the North

Isolated storms are expected generally along and north of I-22 today. A few can’t be ruled out to the south of I-22, but overall most remain high and dry. Today appears to be the last chance for some time for isolated storms in the region.



TODAY: A few more isolated storms are expected again along and north of I-22, with an isolated shower possible to the south. Most remain dry. Temperatures climb into the low to mid 90s with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky.

TONIGHT: A few isolated showers and storms can’t be ruled out early, but by the end of the night we’ll be into the low 70s and upper 60s with a mostly clear sky. While patchy fog can’t be ruled out, don’t expect it to be as much of a problem as it was last night.

FRIDAY – NEXT WEEK: Overall, look for the hot weather to continue. Temperatures into the low to middle 90s look to continue with lots of sunshine and little to no chance for rain. Some spots will likely see upper 90s and we will also likely break some record highs heading into the first week of October.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: October does bring us cold fronts in the region, but we aren’t holding our breath for one any time soon. Some extended patterns hint at it, but we’re hedging our bets and suggesting the heat wave likely continues into next weekend. The latest 8-14 day outlook suggests above average temperatures and drier than normal weather will continue into October 9th, though temperatures may not remain in the mid to upper 90s through then. Average temperatures are in the low 80s and upper 70s during the period.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Jerry is no more as its remnants lift to the north and east. Tropical Storm Karen will continue to be monitored. Karen is north of Puerto Rico and lifting to the north. However, a building ridge of high pressure is expected to block it’s escape and force it to the west. As of now, we’re expecting it to weaken as it moves into a hostile environment, but it’s still worth keeping an eye on it. Hurricane Lorenzo continues to strengthen as it moves west in the open atlantic. No impacts are expected from Lorenzo to the mainland U.S as it likely becomes our 3rd major hurricane of the year. It will turn more to the north into the weekend.

