More Heat This Week as Things Remain Dry

More heat is anticipated for the week ahead, but dew points will be a tad lower helping to keep things from feeling quite as hot as they could.

TODAY: Temperatures soar into the mid to upper 90s. Look for light northeast winds 3-7 mph. Dew point values will be lower, so the heat index values will only be in the low 100s. Look for a mostly sunny sky.

TONIGHT: Temperatures cool into the upper 60s and low 70s under a mostly clear sky. Look for light north winds under 3 mph.

TUESDAY – WEDNESDAY: More heat and humidity, as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 90s again. The heat index should be in the low 100s. Lows at night are back into the upper 60s and low 70s.

THURSDAY – WEEKEND: An isolated shower can’t be ruled out, but don’t hold your breath. We’ll keep lots of sunshine in place each day. Look for temperatures generally in the low 90s, with a few upper 80s across parts of the area for highs. Lows at night fall into the 60s.

