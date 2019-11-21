SUMMARY: While we’ve had some rain in the region Thursday a bigger batch of rain and embedded storms is likely Friday, especially during the afternoon and evening. Anywhere between 1/2″ and over 2 1/2″ of rain are possible. We don’t expect any strong or severe storms but there could be some lightning from time to time that could affect some high school playoff football. An additional round of storms next Tuesday will have to be watched for strong to severe potential.

- Advertisement -

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Some showers will remain possible, especially across the northern half of the area. Lows in the 50s with SE winds 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers around during the morning and early afternoon. The heaviest rain and storm activity is expected during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be mainly in the 60s but some low 70s are possible south of US 82. Winds from the south will become northerly during the day between 5 and 10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with areas of rain. Lows in the 50s.

SATURDAY: Showers are possible during the morning hours. Cloud cover may take a while to thin out but we are cautiously optimistic for at least some breaks developing during the afternoon hours. Afternoon temperatures look to be mainly in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies with colder lows in the mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Bright sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s Sunday night.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s. Lows in the mid 40s Monday night.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the low 70s. There is a 50% chance of afternoon and evening storms. It’s still uncertain if any of them will be strong but we’ll keep on watching.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the low 40s.

THANKGIVING DAY: Variably cloudy and seasonable. Highs near 60. We’re going to keep a 20% chance of showers in the forecast for good measure.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram