Higher Rain Chances Next Few Days

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered evening showers and storms remain possible during the evening and overnight hours. Lows will be in the 70s with light and variable wind.

THURSDAY: The chance of rain goes up to 60-70% as clusters of showers and storms rumble around the region. Some locally heavy rain is certainly possible. Look for night in the mid to upper 80s with lows Thursday night in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Additional showers and storms are likely. The chance of rain is 50%. Highs stay in the 80s with lows Friday night in the low 70s.

WEEKEND: We’re not looking at a washout but there is a 30-40% chance of pop-up showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90 are favored along with lows in the low 70s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Trends suggest a lower chance of rain and warmer highs in the 90s.

