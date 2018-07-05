Higher rain chances through the weekend

THURSDAY NIGHT: Isolated showers and storms are possible through about midnight. Fairly quiet conditions should be the general rule for the 2nd half of the night. Look for lows in the 70s.

FRIDAY: There won’t be much in the way of rain or storm activity during the morning but it’ll blossom up during the afternoon and carryover into the evening. We can’t rule out an isolated strong storm or two either. Highs are going to be around 90.

WEEKEND: It may be a little bit drier across the northern reaches of our area Saturday but dry air will have a hard time making it towards our southern counties. The chance of rain is 50% Saturday but it goes up to 60% Sunday as additional storms become more likely. Highs both days are going to be mainly in the 80s due to the increased cloud cover and chance of rain.

NEXT WEEK: Conditions remain unsettled through Tuesday with a drier and less active pattern for the end of the week.