SUMMARY: Sunny, dry, and hot weather is here to stay through Saturday. Scattered storms are possible starting Sunday continuing into most of next week. No big weather maker is on the horizon at the current time.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat indices mainly in the mid 90s to around 100. Winds will be out of the NW around 3-8 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and quiet. Lows in the upper 60s to around 70.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs top out in the mid to possibly upper 90s with heat indices pushing back into the low 100s. It’ll be a good day to hip up a poor or perhaps a movie theater if you want to stay cool. Lows in the low 70s Saturday night.

SUNDAY-THURSDAY: Scattered showers and storms return to the region. Most of whatever develops will do so during the heating of the day. Seasonably warm highs in the lower 90s are likely with lows staying in the 70s.

