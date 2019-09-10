SUMMARY: Unseasonably hot weather will continue into the start of the weekend. High school football is looking good again Friday evening and also for the college games on Saturday. Higher odds of rain look to return by Sunday and early next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and quiet. Lows around 70. Light wind.

WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY: Each day will be partly cloudy and hot. Plan on highs mainly in the mid 90s but a few upper 90s are possible. Heat indices may climb above 100° at times. While a stray shower or storm can’t totally be ruled out odds are pretty low. Lows should remain near 70 each night.

SUNDAY-TUESDAY: A disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to turn north and move across our region. Rain and storm coverage will go up and that in turn will keep highs in the 80s. There is a 30% chance that the disturbance could organize into some sort of tropical entity during the next few days as it enters the Gulf so we’ll be watching it closes.

