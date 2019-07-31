Hot & Humid, Hit Or Miss Storms Today.

TODAY: Patchy fog in the morning. A few showers will be possible in the morning, then scattered storms in the afternoon. High temperatures in the low 90s with a heat index in the upper 90s up to 100°. Rain should fizzle out overnight. Lows drop into the upper 60s and low 70s.

THU-SAT: Typical summer weather continues with highs in the low 90s, a heat index in the upper 90s and perhaps low 100s, and a few hit or miss downpours each day. Things should dry out in the overnight hours each night, with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

- Advertisement -

SUN/MON: Slightly cooler to kick off next week. Highs will be in the upper 80s and perhaps a few low 90s. Scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast to kick off the week.

TUESDAY: Temperatures climb back into the low 90s by Tuesday, with an isolated shower or storm possible.