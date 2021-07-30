Hot & humid weekend, storms possible again

By
Keith Gibson
-
0
1

SUMMARY: Dangerous heat and humidity will continue this weekend.  Heat indices may approach 115° so be sure to limit your exposure to the outside environment as much as possible.  A few storms are possible Saturday but odds are higher Sunday with an incoming cold front.

- Advertisement -

FRIDAY NIGHT: Isolated evening showers and storms are possible across our northeastern counties.  Anything that develops will fade away during the night. Lows in the mid 70s with calm wind.

SATURDAY:  Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Highs in the mid to upper 90s with heat indices between 105° and 115°.  Some pop-up storms are possible during the afternoon with the rain chance about 30%. Many spots will NOT get natural relief from the heat.  Winds W 3-7 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT:  Partly cloudy.  A slight chance of a few showers and storms.  Lows in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s with heat indices well into the 100s again.  Rain and storm chances go up to 60%.

NEXT WEEK:  Some showers and storms may linger Monday and Tuesday but recent data trends suggest things may dry out a bit faster.   Highs return to the 80s through Wednesday with some lower 90s possible again by Thursday and Friday.  Overnight lows in the 60s will be a welcome change of pace.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App