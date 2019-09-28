SUMMARY: Mostly sunny and hot weather is here to stay for at least the next week. Rain chances are essentially zero as a big ridge of high pressure keeps all of the active weather away from our region.

SATURDAY-THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot each afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 90s. New record highs are possible. Lows should remain in the upper 60s to around 70.

- Advertisement -

LATE NEXT WEEK: Model data suggest the possibility of a cold front but it’s still to early to tell if it will actually bring us any cool air or moisture. Assume no rain until proven otherwise at this point. Please refrain from any outdoor burning due to the dry conditions and be sure to adhere to any burn ban that is in effect.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram