SUMMARY: More heat and humidity today with heat indices in the 100s. Temperatures will cool down later this week as rain and storm chances go up.

TODAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. A 20-30% chance of pop-up storms from late morning through the evening. Expect highs in the 90s with heat indices in the 100-105+ range. Winds stay light and variable between 3-7 mph.

- Advertisement -

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered evening storms are possible but activity will diminish after midnight. Lows will be in the low 70s with light wind. Some patchy fog is possible.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY: Rain and storm chances go up as a cold front approaches the region and stalls out. We’re going to broad brush a 40-60% chance each day going through the weekend. Temperatures cool more into the low 90s and 80s and that means the heat index won’t be as extreme as it has been recently. Lows remain in the 70s.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram