Hot Today; Rain Returns To End This Week.

TODAY: Hot and sunny yet again. Highs in the mid 90s. An isolated downpour can’t totally be ruled out in the late afternoon, but the vast majority of the area stays dry. Chance of rain around 10%. Partly cloudy and mild overnight, with lows in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy in the morning, with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain around 30%. Partly cloudy and mild overnight, with a low in the low 70s.

- Advertisement -

WEEKEND: The chance for scattered showers and storms continues into the weekend. High temperatures will be a bit lower, in the upper 80s. A few showers and storms could linger into the overnight. Lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Chance of rain around 40%.

MON/TUE/WED: We start off the work week next week with scattered showers and storms, and high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain around 40% Monday and 50% Tuesday and Wednesday. Lingering showers and storms overnight each night. Lows in the upper 60s.