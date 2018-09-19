Hot Weather Continues; Rain Chances Return.

TODAY: Quite hot and dry under mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 90s, with a heat index in the low 100s. Use common sense if spending a lot of time outside, and avoid strenuous outdoor activity if possible. Mostly clear and mild overnight, with lows dropping into the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Another dry and hot day with lots of sunshine. Highs in the low to mid 90s with a heat index around 100°. Mild and clear overnight, with lows in the low 70s.

- Advertisement -

FRIDAY-TUESDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast. These will be hit or miss each day, with around a 30-40% chance of a storm in any one spot on a given day. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s up to 90°, with overnight lows in the upper 60s up to 70°.