The Hottest Week of the Year Yet

SATURDAY NIGHT: A few isolated storms throughout the evening are possible. Some of them may be locally strong or severe. Any storm is capable of frequent lightning, torrential rainfall, and gusty winds. Lows in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: The sky will be partly cloudy with a shower or two possible. Look for highs in the low 90s. By the afternoon, it will be hot and humid with the heat index between 100 and 105.

MONDAY – THURSDAY: Highs will be in the low to mid 90s while overnight lows remain in the 70s. Daily chances of isolated showers and storms are possible, but they’ll be more typical of summer, mainly forming during the heating of the day. Look for heat indexes in the lower to mid 100s.

FRIDAY – WEEKEND: Highs will remain in the lower to mid 90s, with lows staying in the 70s. It will stay hot and humid with the heat index in the lower to mid 100s. Look for more scattered summertime showers and storms in the afternoon.

