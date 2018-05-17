Humid and Rainy Pattern Continues.

TODAY: Scattered to numerous showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Rain chance around 60%. A few storms could become strong to briefly severe with gusty winds and hail, but there will be no organized severe weather. Overnight, a lingering shower or storm is possible, mainly before midnight, then an isolated lingering shower or storm possible into the late night hours. Lows in the mid 60s.

FRI/SAT/SUN: Hot and humid with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. Rain chance around 20-30%. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

MON/TUE/WED: Highs in the upper 80s, with scattered showers and thunderstorms more likely. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.