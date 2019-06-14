Humidity Returns This Weekend.

TODAY: Sunny in the morning becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Temperatures climb into the low to mid 80s, with dewpoints approaching 60°. Southeasterly winds will be around 10 mph. Overnight, skies remain mostly clear, with lows in the 60s.

SATURDAY: Temperatures climb into the upper 80s and low 90s and dewpoints climb into the upper 60s meaning more muggy conditions make a return. Partly cloudy and dry through the day. We remain partly cloudy overnight, with lows in the low 70s.

SUNDAY-THURSDAY: Temperatures will remain a touch below average in the upper 80s up to 90° through next week. Daily chances for showers and storms, but we don’t look to have any area-wide washouts over the next week.