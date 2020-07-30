SUMMARY: Keep the rain gear and the umbrella nearby through Saturday as we’ll continue to have chances for widespread showers & storms. Some storms may produce locally heavy rainfall, lightning and some gusty winds. It will still be humid but not as hot as high temperatures remain in the mid to upper 80s to around 90.

TROPICS: We now have Tropical Storm Isaias, our 9th named system for 2020 in the the Caribbean making this the busiest start to the Hurricane Season on record. Latest forecast cone has it going to the east of Florida and up the U.S. Coast this weekend through early next week. We’ll keep you updated!

- Advertisement -

THURSDAY: We’ll once again have a likely chance of dealing with showers and storms for your Thursday. Some storms may produce locally heavy rainfall at times. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. A bit breezy at times with SW winds at 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few lingering showers or storms possible. Lows in the 70s.

FRIDAY: Rain & storms chances remain widespread as a cold front will stall out to our north. Some storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds at times. Highs temperatures will be around 90.

WEEKEND: The cold front looks to pass through the area Saturday, ending our rain chances for the most part by Sunday. We’ll leave in a chance for pop-up scattered showers and storms just in case. Highs in the mid to upper 80s so definitely some relief from the summer heat.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Rain chances be lower but a few pop-up storms are possible each and every afternoon when we get to the peak daytime heating hours. High temperatures stay in the mid upper 80s with slightly cooler overnight lows in the upper 60s to around 70.

Stay connected with @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App