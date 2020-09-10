La Nina winter looking likely

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced Thursday that cooler than normal conditions, otherwise known as La Nina, have returned to the eastern Pacific Ocean.

La Nina conditions can influence weather patterns at a broad scale. They can lead to increased tropical activity in the Atlantic basin, something that has been ongoing this summer with 17 named storms so far.

- Advertisement -

Going into winter, La Nina can lead the Southeast into a warmer and drier weather pattern. Keep in mind the last 2 winters in the WCBI coverage area have been extremely wet with record amounts of rainfall.

Not every La Nina winter is the same so we’ll just have to wait and see how things develop.